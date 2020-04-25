Coronavirus Pandemic: See Date When Your State Can Reopen According to Guidelines

Since the coronavirus hit the United States in early March, states across the board have been forced to shut down to keep residents as safe as possible, and to prevent hospitals from being overloaded with sick patients. But with this has come great financial loss, and now certain states are trying to open back up for May, while others are extending their safer-at-home order.

A coronavirus model that has been constructed was built by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington and uses a "threshold" that determines one case per million residents to determine when it could potentially be safe for states to reopen according to CNN. On Thursday, it was tweaked by the White House which now shows it may be in the best interest of some states to keep their order in place until further notice. But despite recommendations, some states are still trying to reopen as soon as possible so businesses can get up and running again.

Georgia has intents to reopen on Friday just ahead of the weekend, despite being told what lifting social distancing orders could potentially result in. It's being reported that the southern state hasn't even reached its peak number of daily deaths yet, and is suppose to take place at the end of the month on April 29. More than 50 people are expected to die that day according to the model. With the U.S. death toll being revised to 67,641 instead of its previous projection of 64,976, other states like Florida, Kansas and Arizona are being urged to not lift anything until mid to late June. New York, the hardest state hit, already hit their peak death toll and is said to be safe to open at the end of May. Below are a list of states and their projected safe opening date.