Dr. Anthony Fauci Returns for Tuesday White House Coronavirus Briefing, and Viewers Sound Off

After a very conspicuous absence on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci was once again present at the daily White House briefing on coronavirus. Fauci is not only the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, but a member of the federal coronavirus response team.

In recent weeks, Fauci has also become something of a stabilizing stable figure that many have turned to as President Donald Trump and his administration continues to be criticized for their handling of the ongoing pandemic. For example, Trump said on Monday that he hopes to reassess the guidelines regarding social distancing and self-isolation at the end of the current recommended 15-day self-isolation period. Fauci, however, refuted the president by warning against the “opening up” of America was a premature call to make this early on.

“I can’t jump in front of the microphone and push him down,” Fauci told Science about his role in addressing the crisis. Instead, he described it more like, “OK, he said it. Let’s try and get it corrected for the next time.”

Though Fauci admits to the limitations he faces at these coronavirus briefings, his presence was nonetheless appreciated.

Dr. Fauci is back 🙂 pic.twitter.com/fR8ADxky3F — Thomas E. Brown (@ThomasEBrown3) March 25, 2020

Fauci is brilliant. He keeps giving Trump’s these face saving outs. Let’s see if evangelicals prevail on Trump for an excuse to get the tithers back in the pews. — Rufusthedog66 (@Rufusthedog66) March 25, 2020

Fauci joined the National Institutes of Health in 1968. By 1974, he became Head of the Clinical Physiology Section and in 1980 was appointed Chief of the Laboratory of Immunoregulation. Four years later, he became Director of NIAID, which he still holds to this day.

I put him on mute and turn it back on when Dr Fauci talks. https://t.co/dMc65NDXjp — Magda Alexander (@MagdaAlexander) March 25, 2020

“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself,” Trump said about coronavirus on Monday. “We’re not going to let the cure be worse than the problem. At the end of the 15-day period, we’ll make a decision as to which way we want to go.”

Shouldn’t he be the spotlight of the whole briefing session? Trump should step aside and bring Dr Fauci back RIGHT NOW!#WhereisDrFauci — Emily Yin (@Emily_Nanfung) March 25, 2020

Despite the president’s recommendation, many health officials, Fauci included, say this would likely make the pandemic worse. Especially given the lack of data on the virus itself.

Fauci once again rolling back what the president had said. Just now on the Easter deadline: “Obviously no one is gonna wanna tone down things down when you see whats going on in a place like New York City. That’s just good public health practice and common sense.” — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) March 25, 2020

Fauci is humoring Trump. He knows we’re not going to be bringing things back to normal for a long time. — esther c🌊 (@PortlandEsther) March 25, 2020

Last week, Fauci made ig clear that any evidence being reported about possible drug therapies treating coronavirus were strictly “anecdotal,” and not the result of an actual clinical trial. Fauci also added that no one can “make any definitive statement about it.”

We have a collision point fast approaching. Trump can’t stand the stockmarket in the tank. He also can’t stand the adoration Dr. Fauci & Gov Cuomo are garnering. So he will try to order everyone back to work on Easter. By then numbers will be sky hi. Sane people will ignore Trump — John F Corbin (@JohnFCorbin) March 25, 2020

As Fauci was speaking, the president jumped to say that he felt “good” about the test treatments and disclosed that the federal government had already ordered “millions of units” of them.

Dr. Fauci is back 👀 #coronavirus — DA REAL TINMAN66 (@TINMANN66) March 25, 2020

Fauci also ended up going viral after ignoring his own advice and facepalming during an earlier White House briefing when Trump made a “Deep State” joke when answering a question.