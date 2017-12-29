Corey Lewandowski Speaks out Against Sexual Assault Allegation

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is speaking out following allegations of sexual misconduct by a Republican supporter.

Lewandowski didn’t confirm or deny the allegations, but rather looped himself in with Fox Business’ Charles Payne, his interviewee who has also been accused of similar acts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think as someone who has been through this, you understand that there is a due process and there is a process which they will go through to determine a person’s innocence,” he said. “I think you’ve been through, and you understand it and you respect it.”

When asked what motivated singer Joy Villa, who joined the Trump Campaign Advisory Board in September, to make such accusations, he couldn’t say.

“You know Charles, that’s a question for her. I’m not here to speak for Joy. What I am here to do it ro speak for me and what I am going to do is to let the process play forward,” Lewandowski said.

Villa filed a sexual assault report against Lewandowski after he allegedly slapped her butt at a holiday party on November 28 at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

“I was shocked and embarrassed,” Villa tweeted of the incident on December 22, sharing a photo of the pair just before the alleged behavior occurred.

Here’s the photo of @CLewandowski_ seconds before he slapped my ass, I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior. https://t.co/61EYvOG4e9 pic.twitter.com/a8NgLnvCEZ — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) December 23, 2017

She claimed the former campaign manager appeared to be in “bad spirits” at the party and said he had been drinking.

“He was acting like a clown,” Villa said. They were posing for the above photo when “he smacked my a— really hard, almost violent in nature.”

Villa, who famously donned a “Make America Great Again” gown at the Grammys in February, is exploring a 2018 bid for a congressional seat in Florida. She recalled Lewandoski’s behavior after he allegedly smacked her, saying he laughed and walked away. He was “boorish and over the top,” she added.

“I just spoke with the detective and it officially qualified as sexual assault,” Villa told ABC News of the incident. She said she has reached out to Lewandowski but has not gotten a reply: “If he would apologize, that’s all I want.”

During the presidential election season, Lewandowski was also charged with battery for grabbing former Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields during a Trump campaign event, though the case was eventually dropped.