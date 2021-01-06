Cop Poses With Protester Amid Capitol Chaos, Drawing Fury Online

✖

Footage has emerged of a pro-Trump supporter who broke into the U.S. Capitol posing cordially with a U.S. Capitol police officer amid the widespread riot causing chaos amid what was scheduled to be a joint congressional session to certify the Electoral College votes cast in November's presidential election for President-elect Joe Biden.

After a mob forced its way past police into the Capitol, roaming the halls brandishing pro-Trump merchandise and Confederate flags, one person live-streaming the happenings inside the building caught an officer posing with someone for a selfie amid the violence.

Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021

The footage inspired anger from people recalling a much more violent response to peaceful Black Lives Matter protests over the summer in the same location.

After the U.S. Capitol Police failed to stop the mob from storming the chambers, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that the National Guard was also on the way as support along with "other federal protective services."

Is there a word for something that schocks and infuriates you but really isn't in the slightest bit surprising? — Kristopher Bazongles Stan Account (@OliverCromwell7) January 6, 2021

For anyone who doubts the blatant existence of white privilege...here it is. Shameful. — Amanda (@amandamtn01) January 6, 2021

And that answers the question how this could happen — RJCutler (@RichieJC1) January 6, 2021

If armed black men were storming the capitol, they would have been shot. But if your white and call yourself a patriot you get a selfie. WTF?! 🤬 — Samantha Marie 🏴‍☠️ (@Meidas_Samantha) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine issued a statement urging the president to tell his supporters to stand down. Racine said in a statement, "We call on President Trump to immediately tell his supporters, who are trampling on the District of Columbia and have breached the U.S. Capitol, to cease and desist and return from whence they came in a peaceful manner. The United States of America is the world's greatest democracy, and that rests on a peaceful transition of power."

"We urge President Trump to do what he has not yet done, but what he must do: Order his supporters to leave the District of Columbia and fully embrace the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," Racine continued.

Trump's statements on the violence have been criticized as toothless by fellow government officials begging him to tell the rioters to stand down. "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" Trump tweeted initially, adding later, "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"