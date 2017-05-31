Consumer Alert: Macadamia Nuts, Cashews Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination

Macadamia nuts and cashews recalled for possible listeria contamination https://t.co/dKYkP8BYBk pic.twitter.com/7UaOPnLzft — CNN (@CNN) May 30, 2017

Two different brands of nuts have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, CNN reports.

Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts and Ava’s Organic Cashews Roasted & Salted are involved in two separate recalls, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The macadamia nuts were sold at Kroger, Bakers, Gerbes and Dillons stores in six states — Ohio, Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Indiana — in a clear 12-ounce plastic package with a May 2, 2018, expiration date on the side. The UPC is 11110-02478.

Kroger has removed the nuts from its shelves and anyone who has purchased the nuts may return them for a refund and replacement.

The recalled cashews, from Hampton Farms, were sold in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. They come in 8-ounce tubs and have a best-by date of April 28, 2018, a UPC number of 8-10111-01035-1 and a lot number of 11817-L2.

An investigation at Hampton Farms found a contaminated piece of equipment, and while the cashews tested negative for listeria, they were pulled from shelves out of caution.

No illnesses have been reported from either recall.

