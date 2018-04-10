Conor McGregor Breaks Silence With Praying Emoji on Instagram

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor made a cryptic Instagram post on Monday morning, following his arrest over assault charges in Brooklyn.

McGregor broke a five-day social media silence with a photo of himself walking out onto the sidewalk in Manhattan. The caption was simply one prayer-hands emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 29-year-old was arrested on Thursday after crashing a UFC press event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and attacking a bus full of athletes. McGregor was caught on video hurling a moving dolly at the bus, shattering a window and injuring two fighters, both of whom were pulled from their respective upcoming fights.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, McGregor posted a vicious tweet, attacking those who were coming for his title.

“You’s’ll [sic] strip me of nothing you’s do nothing c—s,” he wrote shortly after midnight. The replies quickly filled with fans and detractors, debating McGregor’s claim to his titles.

You’s’ll strip me of nothing you’s do nothing cunts. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2018



McGregor was arraigned on Friday morning on three misdemeanor charges of assault and one count of felony criminal mischief. He paid $50,000 bail and spent the weekend in a Manhattan hotel. He is now reportedly free to return to his native country of Ireland, though he is expected in court on June 14.

McGregor’s triumphant Instagram post in the early hours of Monday morning has many of his fans declaring their solidarity for the fighter even in the wake of this controversy. The comments quickly filled with encouraging statements, and the post has accrued over 1.5 million likes at the time of this writing.

McGregor is best-known for his work in the UFC, though he has not fought there since late in 2016. Many expected UFC President Dana White to come to his aid, but during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up! Whtie said that he had no intention of helping the athlete out.

“Normally, yes, I would dive right in and do everything in my power to help one of my guys. But not in this situation,” White said. “He came into the Barclays Center, attacked our fighters and attacked my staff with a bunch of guys. No, you don’t get my help on this one.”

White also specifically shot down any rumors that the attack might have been orchestrated as a publicity stunt for the UFC.

“This is the last stunt on Earth that we’d ever pull,” White said. “This is embarrassing for the sport and obviously for the UFC. This is the furthest thing from a stunt. This is bad.”