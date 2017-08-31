Conor McGregor Reveals Floyd Mayweather’s Secret to Success

Conor McGregor may have lost his fight against Floyd Mayweather, but it appears the Irish UFC fighter has a lot of respect for his victorious opponent.

After the fight, McGregor spoke to the media and revealed one key part of Mayweather’s success.

When speaking about Mayweather’s talent, McGregor said, “He’s composed. He’s not that fast, he’s not that powerful. But boy is he composed.”

McGregor lost to Mayweather by technical knockout in the tenth round inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight was expected to generate $700 million and go down in history as one of the best matches to date.

Before the fight, Mayweather was going in with a record of 49-0, 26 KO’s. This was McGregor’s first boxing match, but his UFC record stands at 21-3, with 18 KO’s.

After this fight, Mayweather remains undefeated with a 50-0 career record.

Following the match, Mayweather announced his retirement.

“This was my last fight, ladies and gentleman,” he said.