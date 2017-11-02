‘Teen Vogue’ to Shutter Print Edition and Cut Dozens of Jobs

Publisher Condé Nast is shutting down production of Teen Vogue print editions, resulting in 80 job cuts across the country, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The publisher will also decrease the frequency of GQ, Glamour, Allure and Architectural Digest (from 12 to 11 issues per year), as well as Bon Apetit (from 11 to 10) and W and Condé Nast Traveler (from 10 to 8). Vogue, Vanity Fair, Wired, Brides and The New Yorker will not alter their publishing schedules.

The news comes after Teen Vogue had already reduced its frequency to quarterly in 2017 (down from nine issues last year). But a source said that Teen Vogue‘s digital business is growing and will continue to expand under Phil Picardi, digital editorial director at Teen Vogue and Allure, according to Variety.

The publisher is set to make its final round of job cuts by next Thursday, WWD reports. The 80 job cuts from Teen Vogue account for 2.5 percent of Condé Nast’s 3,000-person workforce.

It’s unclear where the news leaves Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth, who has become the face of the magazine since her hire in 2016. Some sources say it is likely that she will continue working for the magazine in an additional manner, while others say it’s possible she moves to Glamour or Allure — while still others say she could build an entirely new brand for the publisher.