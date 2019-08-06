Comcast’s Xfinity Reportedly Suffers Outages Across US

Comcast’s Xfinity suffered nationwide outages on Tuesday, with the service slowing or down altogether in certain areas of the country. Areas of California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington state were affected by the problem.

The first outages started to be reported around 1:40 a.m. ET, according to Engadget. Some people got text messages about routine system maintenance, nothing that the disruption was expected to end at 6 a.m. ET. However, according to Down Detector, problems continued well into Tuesday morning and afternoon.

The company has not made any general announcements about the outage.

Dear Xfinity/Comcast,

I would hope that a 53 BILLION dollar company could manage to keep my internet/cable running for a solid day without having to reset. Of course today I’d settle for a full twenty minutes!!

In… https://t.co/1yF6ljL08p — Jeanne Morris (@JMorrisTravel) August 6, 2019

Looks like it’s an almost impossible to get a @Xfinity @comcast omcast connection at my new house. I’ve been trying since June. Ready to give up and go with AT+T. — Meenakshi Sharma (@MintzSharma) August 6, 2019

Last summer, Xfinity suffered a similar outage and ultimately linked those problems to fiber cable cuts. During that outage, Comcast said, “We identified two, separate and unrelated fiber cuts to our network backbone providers. Our engineers worked to address the issue immediately and services are now being restored to business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We again apologize to anyone who was impacted.”

CenturyLink, a major backbone provider, also said that it experienced two fiber cuts, with Comcast saying CenturyLink was one of the providers responsible, and the other was Zayo.

“Earlier today, Zayo experienced a fiber cut in the New York area. We immediately dispatched our local team who quickly restored the cut. All impacted services in the area have been restored,” a Zayo spokesperson told CNET at the time.