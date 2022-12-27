Wegmans Recalls Multiple Products

Wegmans customers who bought vegetables recently should pause before eating. The supermarket chain issued an important recall last week on products with micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass. The products may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The products recalled are 1.75-oz packages of Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens (UPC 77890-25036) with used-by dates of 12/17/22 and 12/24/22; and 5-oz packages of Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves (77890-52377) with used by date of 12/20/22. The recall also covers Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass (77890-50938) sold since Oct. 25. The products were sold at Wegmans stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina. Click here for images of the recalled products.

Wegmans launched the voluntary recall because of the soil the products were grown in by bio365 of Ithaca, New York, according to the company's statement published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. The supplier's soil tested positive for Salmonella. No illnesses linked to the issue have been reported yet.

The company is contacting customers who purchased the recalled products with their Shoppers Club cards. Customers can return the products for full refunds. Those with further questions about the recall can contact Wegmans at 1-855-934-3663.

Salmonella bacteria can lead to illnesses called salmonellosis, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some symptoms of an infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. These symptoms can begin to show six hours to six days after infection and could last up to a week. Some symptoms can take weeks to show up, while others can experience symptoms for weeks. Some salmonella strains can cause infection in urine, blood, bones, joints, or the nervous system.

Most people can recover from Salmonella infections without antibiotics, but they should drink extra fluids while experiencing diarrhea. However, people with severe illnesses weakened immune systems, and adults over 65 should get antibiotic treatment. Infants and adults over 50 with medical problems should also seek antibiotic treatments.

The Wegmans supermarket chain is headquartered in Gates, New York, and has just over 100 locations throughout the Northeast. Most of its locations are in New York and Pennsylvania. The company was ranked number three on the 2022 edition of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For list.