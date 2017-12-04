7 Tips to Help You Avoid Christmas Scams

As the holiday season begins to get into full swing, and everyone is out shopping for gifts for their loved ones, it’s important to be wary of potential holiday scams. In one statistic, about 65 percent of parents said that they would be willing to buy presents from a website they weren’t familiar with in an attempt to get hot-ticket items for their children to be able to open on Christmas morning, according to The Sun.

Many of these sites will often have customers pay for their items by using a bank transfer payment option, which leaves the cheated customer nearly zero options for recovering their money if the online “store” turns out to be fraudulent. Following a few simple tips can help you to avoid getting scammed during the holiday shopping season:

Videos by PopCulture.com