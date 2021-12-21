14 Christmas Gifts That Won’t Go out of Stock Over Supply Chain Shortages This Holiday

You know what time it is: The holiday season has officially arrived. There could be some challenges for shoppers due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting supply chains. However, this doesn’t mean there won’t be any quality gifts as there are several physical and digital presents consumers can enjoy and will never go out of stock.

“There is a triple whammy facing consumers this shopping season: higher prices, limited quantities, and some empty store shelves from earlier sales that have since ended,” says Edgar Dworsky, a consumer advocate, who blamed shipping delays and inflation for the challenges, per USA Today. “There are always shortages of the year’s hot toys or tech items, but all these factors make it worse this year.”

There are 14 gifts shoppers can buy that not only won’t go out of stock, but it will also show up before Christmas. Here’s a look at the best Christmas gifts that will never be sold out.

Paramount+

Want to watch some of the best original content as well as classic shows from Nickelodeon and MTV? Paramount+ is the streaming service to get. Some of the shows fans can enjoy are The Game, Rugrats, The Challenge, and Texas 6. Additionally, Paramount+ is a great place to watch the hottest movies.

View on Paramount+: Try One Month Free

Spotify

Who doesn’t love music? With Spotify, music fans can listen to the top songs from their favorite artists anytime they want. The music platform is also a great place to listen to exclusive podcasts, including Armchair Expert hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

Buy it on Best Buy: Spotify Annual Gift Code

Apple Music

For iPhone users, Apple Music is the perfect way to listen to music. Consumers can stream music and playlist on-demand as well as access internet radio. And the more you listen the better the service is as Apple Music customizes the listening experience.

Buy it on Best Buy: Apple Gift Card

Xbox Game Pass

For just $10 a month, gamers can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass to play some of the best games on Xbox. This is a perfect gift for those who are looking to purchase the new console, Xbox Series X. The Game Pass Ultimate, which offers games for the console, PC and EA Play, is the best option for the holiday season.

Buy it on Best Buy: Xbox Game Pass

Headspace

Mental health is being talked about a lot, and Headspace is a great way to deal with any mental issues you might be having. Users of the app can use different tools to help with sleep, meditation and stress relief, which is something nearly all of us deal with constantly.

View on Headspace Website: Headspace

Noom

Want to lose weight to start 2022? Noom is the best way to get it done as it uses a combination of psychology, technology and human coaching to get people as healthy as possible. Noom is not about dieting as the company stresses changing the behavior of how you eat.

View on Noom’s Website: Noom

Aaptiv

Another way to get healthy is using the fitness app Aaptiv. It’s audio-only and supports outdoor workouts. There are also 4,000 workouts to explore, and consumers can subscribe to the app for $50 a month as a special offer.

View on Aaptiv’s Website: Aaptiv

Sunbasket

If you’re looking for healthy meals, Sunbasket is the place for you. The meal kit delivery service uses organic ingredients that provide different plans for vegetarians, vegans, keto and paleo. Because of that, Sunbasket is a little more pricey than other meal kit delivery services.

View on Sunbasket’s Website: Sunbasket

Hunt A Killer

True crime has been trending recently which makes Hunt A Killer the ultimate gift. Consumers can choose a mystery or horror plan, and each box includes letters, photos, maps, evidence, police and forensics reports. This will likely be a very popular gift after Christmas also.

View on Hunt A Killer’s Website: Hunt A Killer

MasterClass

There’s never anything wrong with learning something new, and MasterClass is the best way to make that happen. If you want to learn how to cook, act, write, produce or make films, there are several notable figures to teach you how to get that done on MasterClass.

View on MasterClass’ Website: Masterclass

Bean & Bean

Coffee is a must for a lot of people. That means the coffee company, Bean & Bean, is the best way to make sure you never run out of your favorite drink. Bean & Bean lets you pick your favorite roast, grinds, the coffee beans to your desired consistency and more.

View on Bean & Bean’s Website: Bean & Bean

Barnes & Noble

Want to catch up on some winter reading? Barnes & Noble has a wide variety of books and magazines to help you enjoy the indoors during the cold days and nights of the seasons. Barnes & Noble also has toys and games for the kids as well as music.

View on Barnes & Noble’s Website: Barnes & Noble

KiwiCo

KiwiCo is the best way for kids to start and finish projects. The company has different arts and science projects for all ages, which will help them become strong problem-solvers as they get older. Parents simply choose a plan and the first box will ship within a couple of days.

View on KiwiCo’s Website: KiwiCo

Discovery+ Subscription

From the Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott of the Property Brothers to Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead of Flip or Flop, discovery+ has all the HGTV stars you love on one, amazing streaming platform this season! In addition to a broad and welcoming catalog of all your HGTV favorites, discovery+ features more than 200 exclusive and original series across genres including nature, true crime, home, relationships, food and paranormal across Discovery’s networks, including Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network, and natural history content from the BBC. Plans start as low as $4.99 a month.