Chris Christie Says He's Open to Running Against Donald Trump in 2024, Says Trump Needs to 'Accept Defeat'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie isn't ruling out another run for president in 2024, even if it means running against President Donald Trump. Christie on Monday signaled his interest in a potential 2024 campaign during the Hugh Hewitt Show on Monday, during which he was asked about the possibility of going up against Trump, who will reportedly announce his second run for president on Inauguration Day.

Christie told Hewitt he "would not rule it out," according to Fox News. A possible run isn't a done deal, though, as Christie indicated that he will make a decision "based upon my own personal life, my own professional life" and "most importantly, do I think I have something to contribute to the country that is unique and different than other people who are running? And if I make that decision, then absolutely, I'll run. And if I don't feel that way, then I won't." Given his tease of a potential run, he was asked by Hewitt if he already has a Chris Christie 2024 web domain reserved, though Christie said he has ownership of ChrisChristie.com and "we're going to keep that one, and we'll see where we go from here."

Should he run in 2024, it would mark Christie's second bid for the White House. He ran unsuccessfully for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, though he later dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump. Since then, Christie has become a strong Trump ally, serving as the head of the president's 2016 transition planning team, though his approval of the president seems to be wavering, at least the slightest. Speaking with Hewitt, Christie said he disagrees with how Trump is handling his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, whose 306-232 win was confirmed by the Electoral College earlier this month. In the weeks since the election, and even after the Electoral College vote, Trump has continued to contest the results of the election, making unfounded claims of voter fraud. Christie said Trump needs to "move on and to accept defeat."

"I've known the president for 20 years. He's a guy who never acknowledges defeat," he said. "And so I can't say I'm completely shocked that he's not acknowledging this one as to although I don't think it's justified and I think he should for the good of the country."

While Trump's path to re-securing the presidency has all but closed, his path to the White House is not completely blocked. Given that he has only served a single term, he would be eligible to run in 2024, something he is reportedly planning to do. Addressing Trump's possible 2024 bid, Christie said, "if he wants to be the nominee again, he should have to run and earn it the same way he did in 2016."