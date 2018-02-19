All Chipotles Are Now Serving Queso

When Chipotle announced that it was testing queso earlier this summer in its lucky, lucky restaurants in New York, Southern California, and Colorado, the rest of us wondered if we’d ever be blessed with the crowd favorite. But cheese lovers can now rejoice, because as of Tuesday, Chipotle is now serving queso nationwide.

According to a press release, the sauce can be added to an entrée for $1.25, or purchased as a large side for $5.25, though prices may vary slightly by location.

And although queso was the number one requested menu item, Steve Ells, Chipotle’s founder, chairman and CEO said the restaurant hesitated on the stuff for so long because it refused to use additives most quesos are made with.

“Additives make typical queso very consistent and predictable, but are not at all in keeping with our food culture,” Ells said. “Our queso may vary slightly depending on the characteristics of the aged cheddar cheese used in each batch, but using only real ingredients is what makes our food so delicious.”

Chipotle, which is also testing drive-thru windows, says its queso made from aged cheddar cheese, tomatillos, tomatoes and several varieties of peppers is “complex” and “slightly spicy.”

