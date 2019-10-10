Chicken Recalled Nationwide Due to Possible Listeria

Chicken products sold at Target, Trader Joe’s and other retailers have been the subject of a recall by Tip Top Poultry because they may have been exposed to listeria. The recall affects products made between Jan. 21 and Sept. 24, 2019 and includes several ready-to-eat chicken products. The recall was first issued on Sept. 28, but has since been expanded to include more products.

The full list of products on the recall can be found at the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website. Many of the items were sold at Target and grocery stores like Aldi, Food Lion, Trader Joe’s and Kroger.

“The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that multiple samples of product produced by Tip Top Poultry, Inc. confirmed positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes after being tested in Canada,” the USDA said in a statement on Sept. 28. “The firm decided to recall all cooked, diced or shredded, RTE chicken products produced from January 21, 2019 through September 24, 2019 with product codes ranging from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999. Tip Top expanded the dates and the scope of the recall out of an abundance of caution.”

According to the USDA, there have not been any reports of adverse reactions caused by the products, but anyone concerned should contact their healthcare provider.

“Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns,” the USDA notes. “Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.”

Anyone with the recalled products should return them to the place where they bought them or throw them out.

“As a family business, we take food safety seriously because it is so critical to our own families and friends’ health and safety in addition to anyone who consumes our products,” Tip Top owner Brad Respess said in a statement. “Therefore, we made a series of serious decisions. First, we placed all of the products from that cooking line on hold so that no more risk would be introduced into the marketplace. In addition, we conducted a voluntary recall of all items from that production line since January 21 even though only a few days tested positive.”

Listeria can “cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms,” according to USDA. In pregnant women, it can cause “miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.”

Photo credit: David Silverman/Getty Images