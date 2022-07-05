Chick-fil-A Testing Drive-Thru Change That Could Speed up Your Orders

Chick-fil-A has finally come up with a drive-thru solution for those who order their chicken on the chain's mobile app and want to get their food as quickly as possible. The company is testing an express drive-thru lane just for mobile order customers, Chick-Fil-A said last week. The change will be implemented at some locations in Atlanta, where the company is headquartered.

"The express drive-thru lane is a game-changer for our busy customers and our team members," Jonathan Lassiter, a senior integration leader on Chick-fil-A's Service and Hospitality team, told WSB-TV. "By giving guests the opportunity to order and pay ahead through the Chick-fil-A app, checking in at the dedicated lane becomes a seamless experience, making the express drive-thru lane a convenient new option." Chick-fil-A did not say when the express lane will come to other locations, so fans outside Atlanta will have to be patient.

Once a customer places an order on the Chick-fil-A app, they can choose their "own adventure," as the company said. They can either pick up the order at the counter inside or in the express drive-thru lane. You can also order to eat in. Customers will earn the same points and rewards, no matter how they chose to pick up their order.

Chick-fil-A has tested several ways to get customers in and out with their chicken sandwiches as quickly as possible recently since two drive-thru lanes are often not enough. In January, a Reddit user shared a photo of a new Chick-fil-A near them that had a drive-thru window that was also built like a door. This will help employees get in and out of the restaurant quickly while helping customers. TikTok users have also shared videos of the conveyor belts used to get the food from the kitchen to customers quickly.

Back in September 2021, Chick-fil-A chairman and former CEO Dan Cathy told the Atlanta Business Chronicle that some of its high-tech changes still haven't alleviated the traffic problems popular Chick-fil-A locations create. It's an odd problem for a company to have. They estimate that about 30% of potential customers skip Chick-fil-A locations when they see it is too busy. Cathy said even opening another Chick-fil-A store near another popular one isn't an easy solution.

"We found that doesn't solve the problem," Cathy said. "It is a huge well, which makes us realize how much growth potential we still have here in the U.S. There's a big drive-off factor: We estimate about 30% of the people are driving off, driving away, because the lines are so long. So there's a lot of growth here in the U.S."

Chick-fil-A also brought back a fan-favorite treat for this summer. Last month, the hand-spun Peach Milkshake returned to the menu. The treat mixes Chick-fil-A's Icedream dessert with peaches, whipped cream, and a cherry. It was introduced in 2009.

"Our Team Members are consistently asked by guests when their favorite seasonal milkshake, like the Peach Milkshake, will be back on the menu, so we want to continue to make this a yearly tradition for them," Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in June. "At the same time, we want to keep introducing new flavors, so we continue to work on developing new and exciting seasonal offerings, in hope of creating future fan favorites."