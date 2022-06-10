Chick-fil-A Confirms Return of Fan-Favorite Treat Just in Time for Summer

✖

Chick-fil-A is bringing back its fan-favorite hand-spun Peach Milkshake for the summer. Next week, participating restaurants nationwide will start serving the seasonal treat, according to a June 9 announcement from the restaurant chain.

"The Peach Milkshake has become a tradition for many of us, embracing the seasonal flavors of summer," Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, noted in a news release. "Our guests have made it clear this dessert is a favorite, so we've been eager to welcome the Peach Milkshake back to our menu."

Chick-fil-A fans have enjoyed this old-fashioned dessert since 2009 when it was first added to menus. This classic milkshake is made with Chick-fil-A dessert Icedream, peaches, whipped cream, and a cherry.

"Our Team Members are consistently asked by guests when their favorite seasonal milkshake, like the Peach Milkshake, will be back on the menu, so we want to continue to make this a yearly tradition for them," Neslage added. "At the same time, we want to keep introducing new flavors, so we continue to work on developing new and exciting seasonal offerings, in hope of creating future fan favorites."

Chik-fil-A is a Southern fast-food chain that specializes in chicken sandwiches. College Park, Georgia – also known as the Peach State – is the company's headquarters. Unlike other menu items, the popular milkshake only appears once a year for a few months during the summer because of its seasonality.

"Our priority is serving the best menu item possible, and that means using the freshest ingredients we can find when they are in season," Ben Bolling from Chick-fil-A's Menu and Packaging Team (via The Chicken Wire). As a result, the seasonal shake is only available when peaches are ripe. Apart from the Peach Milkshake, Chick-fil-a offers four other year-round milkshake flavors: chocolate, vanilla, cookies & cream, and strawberry.

In 2021, Chick-fil-A made the controversial decision to cut large shakes from the menu. A press release announcing the plan explained why they would limit milkshake orders to 16 ounces. "Our goal is to serve quality food as efficiently as possible."

A Reddit user claimed 95 percent of workers and consumers were pleased with the new menu because it allowed them to make more milkshakes faster. Also, consumers were more likely to order a separate item to compensate for the smaller milkshakes.

Customers were upset over the decision; there is even a Change.org petition urging Chick-fil-A to introduce large milkshakes again. The petition so far has more than 400 signatures. The Peach Milkshake can be found for a limited time at participating Chick-fil-A locations nationwide beginning June 13.