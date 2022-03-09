Chick-fil-A’s ‘Secret’ Menu Revealed on TikTok

Chick-Fil-A has been growing at a rapid pace. The casual dining chain recently opened its first location in Puerto Rico, creating about 150 new job opportunities for residents of the island, Fox Business reports. With all the new customers in Puerto Rico and elsewhere now enjoying the chain, they might be interested in the restaurant’s “secret menu.” Recently, customers learned from an employee of the chain that there’s are some secret menu items via a viral TikTok video.

The items can reportedly be ordered from the fast-food chain, despite them not being on the menu. The TikTok user Promise Horne posted the video recently, sharing the “best secret items to order from cfa.” Per Horne, the items included a “spicy biscuit,” “Mac n cheese + bacon” and “frosted coffee + Oreo pieces.” But Horne said that’s not all that customers can order outside of the menu, adding, “I can name more.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.tiktok.com/@promisehorne/video/7054170165407419695?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id7069896237474432518

Per Horne, in order to get a spicy biscuit, customers should “ask for a spicy filet and buttered biscuit and ask them to put the filet on the biscuit!!” She added: “So good w strawberry jellyyyy [sic].”

Since Horne posted the video, it’s been viewed more than 200,000 times. The video has been reheated thousands of times, with many of the comments beaming with excitement to try Horne’s suggestions. Others, however, noted that some of the “secret” items are actually on their local Chick-fil-A menus. In response to that comment, Horne explained that spicy biscuit is only openly available at some locations. Hers is not included on that list.

The popular fast-food chain has been in the news as of late due to staff shortages and expansion. It was recently announced that a new location is in Boston. The announcement came a little more than two years after Chick-Fil-A revealed they’d open a Back Bay location. The Boston location was slated to open this winter. “It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Boston at 569 Boylston St. this winter,” the company confirmed in an email to Boston.com. “We look forward to joining the community and to serving all of our guests’ delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”

Chick-Fil-A will take over a former Boloco location in the same spot. At the time of the announcement, the new restaurant was under construction and hiring new employees. In the state of Massachusetts, there are currently 16 Chick-fil-A locations operating – outside of the new Boston location. The locations are currently in Dedham, Burlington, Woburn, Framingham and beyond.