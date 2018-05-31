Chick-fil-A Debuts New Snack-Size Sandwich, a Hybrid of 2 Classics

Chick-fil-A has debuted a new snack-size sandwich that is a hybrid of two of its delicious classic menu items.

Update: the @ChickfilA chick-n-sliders (biggies) are still delicious. LOOK AT THAT GLAZE pic.twitter.com/I7jFNiWPdQ — Matt Chandler (@MattChandler) May 29, 2018

The fast food chain announced on Thursday that it will begin testing out Chick-n-Sliders, a combination of their classic chicken sandwich and the breakfast favorite Chick-n-Minis.

The sandwich is a little smaller than the classic sandwich, but is bigger than the minis, and it well be served all-day rather than just as a breakfast item, as reported by PEOPLE.

While the new sandwich is certainly an exciting addition, the vast majority of Chick-fil-A fans will not be excited to learn that it will only be available in specific markets at this time.

Charlotte, North Caroline and Albuquerque, New Mexico are the first to get it, with Tampa, Florida; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Indianapolis, Indiana all getting it starting June 4.

However, for fans who are disappointed that the sandwich won’t be available in their area, Chick-fil-A will be rolling out a new White Peach Tea Lemonade nationwide, as well as bringing back the popular Peach Milkshake.

Customers often order a tea/lemonade combination at our restaurants,” said Chick-fil-A’s senior director of menu development, Amanda Norris. “This is the first time we’re officially adding the popular flavor combo to the menu, with the extra flavor of an essential summer ingredient. The White Tea Peach Lemonade combines all the flavors of summer for a refreshing beverage we think our customers will love.”

Chick-fil-A is testing out some big chicken minis called chick n sliders I think and whoever gets them better vote good on them cuz I want 5 — briauna bowes (@briaunabowes) May 29, 2018

While hearing about a new menu item being available elsewhere can be frustrating for fast food fans, it is actually a very common practice among the industry.

In early January, it was reported that McDonald’s was testing out “fresh, never-frozen beef patties” in several restaurant’s around Tulsa, Oklahoma, but nowhere else.

Then, in a March announcement, McDonald’s said that it has added fresh Quarter Pounder beef patties in around 3,500 domestic restaurants, with plans to get fresh beef in 14,000 U.S. locations by mid-Spring.

Taco Bell also famously tested out the Doritos Locos tacos at a handful of locations before taking the item nationwide to remarkable success.