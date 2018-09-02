Chick-fil-A’s Best Menu Items

Chick-fil-A is easily one of the most beloved fast food restaurants around, and their incredible menu items are the driving factor.

Originally founded in George in 1946, Chick-fil-A has since gone on to become a multi-billion dollar company with more than 2,000 stores in operation.

Their big claim to fame is the original chicken sandwich, but in recent years they have developed their menu further and expanded their offerings.

Chick-n-Minis

While our list is in no particular order, it would be scientifically inaccurate to not address the fact that the Chick-n-Minis are actually the best item on Chick-fil-A’s menu.

The taste of those nuggets and butter rolls combined together is the stuff dreams are made of.

Original Chicken Sandwich

The adage “an oldie but a goodie” comes to mind when thinking about Chick-fil-A’s classic chicken sandwich.

Maybe its the simplicity of it, but this chicken sandwich is the best one you can get at any fast food restaurant.

Waffle Fries

While not terribly common, waffle fries are a clever take on the traditional fast food French fries.

Chick-fil-A appears to be the only major fast food spot to serve the sandwich-companion, and they have done so masterfully.

Iced Vanilla Cold-Brew Coffee

Chick-fil-A is maybe not the first place you would think of when it comes to coffee, but it should be.

By far the best coffee drink available is their Iced Vanilla Cold-Brew Coffee, which is exactly as delicious as it sounds.

Chicken Biscuit

No, the Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit is not just a giant Chick-n-Mini (though that may be on the horizon).

Rather, it is just what it’s title suggests: a piece of the restaurant’s tasty chicken served on a buttermilk biscuit.

Chicken Nuggets

Most all fast food joints serve some kind of chicken nugget, but none of them compare to Chick-fil-A.

These “bite-sized pieces of tender all breast meat chicken” are seasoned just right and pair great with Chick-fil-A Sauce.

Frosted Coffee

Described by Chick-fil-A as a “delicious hand-spun treat that combines our custom blend of cold-brewed coffee with our famous vanilla Icedream,” this is one treat you should spoil yourself with.

Fans of Starbucks’ famous Frappuccinos should definitely consider picking one of these up.

Milkshakes

One you finish off a chicken sandwich and some waffle fries, its time to end the meal with dessert.

The best way to do that is to grab one Chick-fil-A’s incredible hand-spun milkshakes.

It doesn’t get much better than that.