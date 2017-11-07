Alleged Thief Shoots Himself in Crotch After Robbing Hot Dog Stand

After allegedly robbing a hot dog stand in Chicago, a man accidentally shot himself in the penis, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

19-year-old Terrion Pouncy used a gun to hold up Maxwell Street Express on Oct. 31 around 6 a.m., ordering two employees to give him money, their cell phones and wallets, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Erin Antonietti explained in court.

At one point, Pouncy allegedly pressed a .38 caliber pistol to the head of a 39-year-old employee.

Antonietti said that after the employees gave him the cash from the register and their own wallets, Pouncy shot himself in the crotch and thigh while shifting his gun in the waistband of his pants.

Pouncy attempted to run from the stand but only made it to a nearby house before he collapsed from the pain of the self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He was taken to Christ Medical Center for examination, then he was arrested by police.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Pouncy missed his bond hearing Thursday because he was still being treated in the hospital, but Judge Stephanie Miller ordered him to be held without bail, pending a hearing on Tuesday.

Pouncy may face two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm, NBC Chicago reports, citing Chicago police.