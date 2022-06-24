'Cheer' Star Maddy Brum Recovering After Being Hit by Car

Maddy Brum suffered a scary car accident. The Cheer star is on the road to recovery after being hit by a car on June 21. She shared an update with her followers on Instagram that she was struck by a car going 20 to 30 mph while she was crossing a street in Kansas City, Mo. At the time of the incident, her co-stars and "bestest friends" Angel Rice, James "PeeWee" Thomas, and Javon "Jay" Kendrick were with her. Luckily, she was "only left with bruises and cuts," she noted in the photos she shared of herself in a hospital bed. "I'm feeling extra blessed today. Blessed to be alive and blessed to be surrounded by people who give me nothing but happiness and comfort," she wrote.

She had been traveling for her Netflix show's live tour ahead of the incident. The crew members from the tour helped rush her to the hospital to seek medical attention. She was introduced to an orthopedic surgeon to address her injuries. "I will be doing the tour to the best of my ability for the next few shows. I am so unbelievably thankful that I am still alive and still get the opportunity to do what I love," she wrote. Deidra replaced her for one of the stops of the tour.

Cheer has been a major subject in the media lately. Another star from the show, Jerry Harris, is facing 50 years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography, as well as one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Federal prosecutors are recommending that he should spend 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors say his acts were horrific, but say his rough childhood also factored into their recommendation of a lenient sentence. In addition to the sentence, they also requested he gets 10 years of supervised release once he gets out of prison.