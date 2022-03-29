‘Cheer’ Star Reveals Engagement Following Romantic Proposal

One of the stars of the hit Netflix series Cheer is getting married. Morgan Simianer got engaged to boyfriend Stone Burleson over the weekend in Dallas, Texas, according to PEOPLE. The couple has been dating since early 2021 and Burleson proposed at the HALL Arts Hotel with a Kay Jewelers custom Neil Lane marquise diamond ring.

“I’m so excited I get to marry my best friend,” Simianer told PEOPLE. “I’ve been dreaming about this day since I was a little girl.” Simianer also said, “Stone has made my dreams come true. I’m so excited to be with him for the rest of my life.” Burleson revealed when he wanted to marry Simianer.

“After our first date, I knew I wanted to be with Morgan for the rest of my life, and this weekend, I asked her to be my forever, she blessed me by saying yes,” Burleson told PEOPLE. Simianer appeared in Season 1 and Season 2 of Cheer as a member of the Navarro College cheerleading team. For the engagement, Simianer, who has now graduated from Navarro College, was lured into the hotel thinking she was doing an interview with her former coach Monica Aldama. She was then greeted by Burleson who proposed to her, and they were both greeted by their family and friends.

Simianer became a fan favorite in Season 1 of Cheer. But in the second season, the 24-year-old wasn’t seen as much because she graduated from school, which came on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic. The second season shows the 2020 season being canceled because of the virus. It also shows Navarro and Trinity Valley Community College preparing for the 2021 season.

“Looking at the bigger picture, I didn’t necessarily leave Navarro on a negative note,” Simianer said in an interview with PEOPLE in January. “I can look back at the memories and, you know, the titles and just all the friendships I’ve made and the memories that will last for a lifetime.” Cheer has been a huge success for Netflix as the first season won three Emmy Awards in 2020. The series focuses on the Narvaro College cheerleading team and its quest to win the NCA National Championship at the end of the season. Since 2000, Navarro has won 14 national titles.