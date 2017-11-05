Charles Manson’s Long List of Prison Violations Revealed

Charles Manson is one of America’s most notorious criminals, and his life of crime didn’t stop when he was put behind bars.

The cult leader is currently serving nine concurrent life sentences at a California penitentiary for ordering nine murders back in 1969. TMZ obtained Manson’s prison records that show what the infamous figure has been up to in prison.

While there has been streak of good behavior, Manson has committed a hodgepodge of infractions.

While there were milder actions, like refusal to shave and possession of a watch, Manson has carried out some violent actions.

He assaulted officers in 1977 and 1978, as well as an unclassified non-prisoner in 1993. Prison staff members were also assaulted and threatened in 1973 and 1975, respectively.

Additionally, he threatened to kill an officer in 1995.

Manson only assaulted an inmate once during his tenure, which was a battery infraction involving a weapon back in 1999. He was also found in possession of weapons in 1985, 1993 and 2003.

His latest infraction was cell phone possession in February 2016. Prison officials told the outlet his latest streak of good behavior is most likely due to old age and recent health problems.

