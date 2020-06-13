Chad Daybell at the Center of Online Petition Calling on Amazon to Stop Selling His Books

Amazon petitioners are calling on the company to stop selling Chad Daybell's books. The religious author has been charged with concealing and destroying evidence in the case after the remains of his wife's deceased children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found on his Idaho property. Customers now want Amazon to stop selling Daybell's infamous apocalyptic writings.

Daybell is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and a strong believer that some kind of apocalyptic event is coming. Over the years, his writings, speaking events and podcasts have centered on this belief, covering topics from existential and spiritual issues to doomsday-prepping. In total, Daybell has published 28 books, most of which are available on Amazon in print, digital and audio formats. Many customers want the site to take the books down to cut off Daybell's income stream.

"This petition is to ask that they be removed permanently," the petition reads. "Whether or not he is a child killer will be decided by the justice system. What we DO know, is that these kids were buried on his property and he actively concealed where they were for 9 months. We ask that Amazon erase all mentions of Chad Daybell's works from their website."

At the time of this writing, the petition has over 1,100 signatures, with more pouring in by the minute. The organizers have set a goal of 1,500 signatures, which they are now close to meeting on the petition's third day online.

In the comments of the petition, many signers raged against the contents of Daybell's books as well. They called his beliefs "cult-like," and said that they did not deserve the designation "non-fiction." They also pointed out that Daybell's writing and his extreme beliefs likely played a role in the deaths of J.J. and Tylee, as well as other mysterious disappearances of people in his and Vallow's life.

Daybell and Vallow first became involved after she read some of his books in 2015, according to a report by The Post Register. She soon became a regular guest on his podcast, and not long after that, she moved to Idaho to be close to him. Last fall, Daybell's wife of many years passed away mysteriously, around the same time that J.J. and Tylee went missing. Two weeks later, Daybell and Vallow got married. Daybell is due back in court on July 1. It is not clear when Vallow might take the stand again.