Chad Daybell's Family Spotted Moving Furniture From His Home Following His Arrest

Following his Tuesday arrested amid a search of his property, Chad Daybell's family was seen moving furniture and other items from his home. Authorities had executed a search warrant on the Rexburg, Idaho property Tuesday morning, leading to the discovery of what family members have confirmed to be the remains of missing 17-year-old Tylee Ryan Vallow and her 7-year-old brother JJ Vallow.

You can see family moving furniture out of Chad Daybell’s home. Police turned the home over to them not long ago. @fox13 pic.twitter.com/TdCmAuhRRz — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) June 10, 2020

According to Fox 13 reporter Lauren Steinbrecher, law enforcement officials seemingly handed the home back over to Daybell's family Wednesday evening, shortly after his first court appearance. A sign on the doors of the home read, "We are not speaking to the media," several people could be seen carrying boxes from the home and later pieces of furniture, including what appeared to be dressers. According to Steinbrecher, a police vehicle and an officer were still on the property and "the yard where the remains were recovered" was still roped off as the family "packing up a truck."

I’m getting a better look and it appears the Daybell family is moving items out of the home and packing up a truck. Police still have a car and officer on the property. The yard where the remains were recovered is roped off. @fox13 pic.twitter.com/zsSOfVsD4F — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) June 10, 2020

Tylee and JJ have not been seen alive since September of 2019, their disappearances, which were not reported until late November, kicking off a months-long investigation. Throughout the investigation, Vallow and her husband gave numerous misleading statements, police alleged. On Wednesday, however, authorities confirmed that human remains had been discovered. Family members later confirmed that they belonged to the children, though police have yet to confirm the identities of the remains and autopsy reports are pending.

By Wednesday night, the Idaho property where the remains were found was transformed into a makeshift memorial. Community members left flowers and t-shirts reading, "Bring JJ and Tylee home," on the property.

What Kay and Larry got to see tonight: Community support at the spot where their grandson's remains were found, with the remains of his sister. Flowers and T-shirts that say: "Bring JJ and Tylee home." #JJVallow #TyleeRyan pic.twitter.com/q61nEmARxh — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) June 11, 2020

Daybell has been charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. His wife and Tylee and JJ's mother, Lori Vallow, was arrested in February and charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child, as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court. They are both being held on a $1 million bond.