5 Celebrity DUI Arrests Caught on Camera

Celebrities breaking the law always cause a firestorm, especially when there’s video of the offense.

Numerous celebrities have been caught drinking and driving over the years, but over the last decade, video evidence has been frequently released to document the incident.

Most see the light of day and embarrass their subjects, but there are some that are still fighting to keep their police encounter private.

Scroll through for four high-profile celebrities who were arrested on camera — one that’s so damaging that the subject is still fighting to keep it under wraps.

Tiger Woods

Pro golfer Tiger Woods was charged with DUI in Jupiter, Florida, back in May.

While most DUI incidents involve alcohol, Woods’ arrest, which can be viewed above, involved an intoxicating mix of prescription drugs.

Woods tested positive for Hydrocodone (painkiller, generic form of Vicodin), Hydromorphone (powerful painkiller known as Dilaudid), Alprazolam (which is known as Xanax), Zolpidem (sleeping pill also known as Ambien) and THC.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Woods said. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

“I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism,” he added.

Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth were arrested in April 2013 for disorderly conduct and DUI, respectively.

Toth was apparently driving in the wrong lane when officers pulled him over on suspicion of DUI. Witherspoon then became irate and started arguing with the officers, as can be seen in the video.

“I’m an American citizen,” she said. “I’m allowed to stand on American ground.”

“Do you know my name sir?….You’re about to find out who I am!” she later added.

Witherspoon eventually plead no contest to her charge and was fined $213.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber went through a rough patch back in 2014, and his DUI arrest was the most prominent event during that time span.

The “Sorry” singer was street racing in Miami Beach, Florida, on Jan. 23, 2014, when he was pulled over and arrested for drunk driving.

“What the f— did I do?” Bieber asked officers. “Why did you stop me?”

Paparazzi was on hand to capture the arrest from afar, and authorities later released a video of Bieber being processed.

The pop star eventually took a plea deal and made a $50,000 charitable donation to wrap up the case.

DMX

DMX was had tons of legal trouble over the years, but his 2013 DUI was one of his most notable because of it being caught on police cameras.

The rapper was arrested in Greeneville, South Carolina for drinking and driving.

In the dash cam video, he can be seen stumbling into the police car. Then, an in-car camera shows him passing out in the back of the cop car.

Randy Travis

Country star Randy Travis’ caught-on-camera arrest is notable because it has yet to see the light of day due to a tremendous legal battle.

On August 7, 2012, Travis has found unclothed in the road after crashing his car in a construction zone. When troopers arrived on the scene, he was noticeably intoxicated and making threats towards the officers. The whole incident was caught on video, and Travis does not want it to get out.

Travis has been fighting a battle to keep the video concealed since it was first requested for release. State officials decided the clip could be released with Travis’ lower body obscured. The singer objected and filed a suit saying that would violated disability and medical privacy laws.

The state courts refused to stop the release, so he’s now taking the fight to the feds.

