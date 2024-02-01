Local CBS Anchor William Johnson Named in Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

William Johnson, an East Texas CBS19 news anchor, is one of four Texas A&M University Chi Alpha chapter members named in a lawsuit that alleges a group of religious leaders committed sexual acts against a minor. The Morning Telegraph reports the suit lists the General Council of the Assemblies of God, North Texas District Council Assemblies of God, Mountain Valley Fellowship, and Chi Alpha Campus Ministries at College Station. A Brazos County resident, who is the father of a minor who was 13 years old at the time of the alleged abuse, filed the claim. The main alleged predator is Eli Russel J. Stewart. He is responsible for relaunching the Chi Alpha chapter at Texas A&M in 2017 and planting a church, Mountain Valley Fellowship. He was the pastor until 2023.

Under Stewart's leadership, there were members of the TAMU Chi Alpha chapter, including Johnson, and three others, Ryan Hoffart, Bo Randolph and Alex Owens, were group leaders to youth. The suit alleges Stewart allowed youth, including the minor victim, to be around a known sex offender, Daniel Savala.

In November 2022, TAMU Chi Alpha members hosted an event inviting the plaintiff's then 13-year-old child where the suit says the minor was "dry humped" by Johnson, Hoffart, Randolph, and Owens. It's the only incident where Johnson is accused of allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with the minor. At this same event, the lawsuit claims other sexually explicit acts allegedly took place where unnamed members showed the young teenager their private body parts, forced the teen's face into their crotches, pulled the teen's pants down, and other inappropriate sexual acts, the suit alleges.

Johnson responded for comment to the publication and says he is innocent, but cannot further comment on the legal matter. The plaintiff is seeking over $1 million in monetary relief, and other emotional, psychological, and religious damages.