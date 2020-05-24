Car Wash Employee Finds Man’s Stimulus Check in the Trash, Returns It

✖

A North Carolina car wash employee was surprised when he found someone's U.S. government stimulus check in the trash can at the location. Antonio Hernandez was working as usual at the Evans Street Car Wash in Greenville when he came upon a $1,200 stimulus check.

While we have seen some destroy or trash their check in protest against Donald Trump, this specific incident came about because the recipient of the check didn't even know he'd received the payment. Charles Thompson told WITN in Greenville that he didn't expect to get a check and thought nothing of the trash.

Car wash employee finds and returns stranger's lost IRS stimulus checkhttps://t.co/vHpc13su6n — WITN Headlines (@WITN) May 21, 2020

"I never thought I was going to get a check, because of moving in the past year and my address not changing, and out of the blue Michelle (Alvarez) told me she found it at this car wash," Thompson said. According to WITN, Hernandez, and his daughter, Michelle Alvarado managed to track down Thompson after discovering the check and getting it back to him. How the check made it to the trash can isn't explained, but it was a welcome surprise for all involved.

"It was very important for him to receive that check. Especially in these uncertain times, of course we would have given it to him," Alvarado told the outlet, "And we're very happy that he has the check now." Thompson shared their happiness too and noted how the check appeared just in time.

"I was behind on rent, I work construction so I work by the day, and I just try to keep going and going as best I can, and that money helped put me ahead and put me on the right track a little bit, to get back on my feet," Thompson told the outlet. "It's just been not easy, and it's not easy for a lot of veterans; we just don't like to talk about it a lot. It's the little things like that that kind of make you emotional."

Thompson's story echoes the struggles of many during the coronavirus pandemic. Unemployment numbers have soared to historical levels and many have had trouble receiving their stimulus payments since they started arriving at the end of March. Congress is currently debating the need and value of a second stimulus payment. However, Democrats in the House of Representatives' efforts have stifled as the GOP-controlled Senate and White House call the plan "dead on arrival."