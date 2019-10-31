Candy Corn Chicken Wings Have Social Media Weighing in Big Time

Wingstop is celebrating Halloween with festive “candy corn wings” and Twitter seems to think it might be the scariest part of the holiday this year. Sharing an image of the chicken wings, striped with white, orange and yellow sauces, which appear to be ranch dressing, buffalo sauce and honey mustard, Wingstop asked followers to “favorite” for trick and retweet for treat. Fans weren’t full turned off by the idea, but some were pretty split right off the bat with the spooky treat.

People may have been on both sides of the tricking and treating, but most said they felt the wings were evidence we have strayed from the light with their reactions in the replies.

Another person wrote in the replies, “This is a cursed food product,” while a different user added, “I think I deserve a order of free wings for having to witness this tragedy.”

Not everybody was thrown off by the look of the wings, though. Some were game to try the novelty, with one asking, “That’s kinda weird, but – we can dig it! Who’s up for some wings?”

Another seemed ready to try them today and asked, “Is this real? Like are these available?”

Boston Market decided to weigh in on the stunt in another bit of corporate fun on social media. The restaurant took to social media and asked Wingstop to keep away from the chicken. Wingstop wasn’t shaken, clapping back at Boston Market, “It’s called flavor,” and asking the restaurant to “try it sometime.”

please don’t do this to chicken — Boston Market (@bostonmarket) October 30, 2019

It’s called flavor @bostonmarket 🙄 y’all should try it sometime — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 30, 2019

This is far from the only Halloween specialty item making its way around the internet. Starbucks unveiled a black and “ghoulish lime slime” covered Phantom’s Frappuccino last week for Halloween filled with flavors like mango and pineapple.

The “slime” is made of a mix of spirulina extract, charcoal powder, lime and lemon juice, and the drink is topped off with optional dark coconut whipped cream, also made from coconut milk and black charcoal powder, according to Starbucks. The drink will be available in the U.S. as of Nov. 1, but is available all over Europe already.

“Starbucks has always been committed to offering customers products that meet their diverse needs and taste preferences,” a Starbucks spokesperson said in a press release for the drink. “As more people choose a dairy-free diet, we are making sure customers don’t have to miss out on new product launches by widening our range of vegan-friendly options.”

