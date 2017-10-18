High School Teacher Busted for Alleged Sex With Student After Snapchat Video Released

After a Snapchat video surfaced showing a female California high school teacher wearing “a shirt and panties” and drinking alcohol with two shirtless minors, Samantha Lee Ciotta is facing charges and could face additional felonies, according to Patch.com.

Ciotta was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with unlawful sex and oral copulation with a minor, and released from custody the next day after posting $150,000 bail. Police continue to investigate if she had inappropriate sexual contact with more than one underage Beaumont High School student.

A high school student who spotted the Snapchat story in August allegedly asked the student who posted it if the woman in the video was “Mrs. Ciotta.”

The reply: “Yes … Bro, I’m gettin’ in deep … been f—–g (Ciotta) and getting threesomes for the past couple weeks (at her house),” according to documents obtained by Patch.

The other student who allegedly appeared in the Snapchat video told an unidentified adult that “if [police] have her phone, then they will find out.”

Police obtained a warrant for Ciotta’s cell phone and to search the home she shares with her husband and two children.

While searching the home, police found a “torn-up, hand-written note that mentioned the juvenile victim by name” that “appeared to be written to Samantha Ciotta’s husband, explaining her relationship” with the underage student.

Ciotta first became involved with the unnamed student two years ago, according to police documents, school records and interviews with the student’s family members. She allegedly took a special interest in him when he was failing her freshman English class.

“She said she was his advocate,” the boy’s guardian said. The boy was described in documents as a “disruptive” student and an “incorrigible juvenile.” He lived with a guardian because his mother had died and his father was in prison.

Ciotta was charged last month with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation with a person under 18. She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 3.