California House of Horrors: All the Burning Questions We Have About the Child Abuse Case

As David and Louise Turpin’s trial begins for allegedly holding their children in a “House of Horrors,” many questions remain to be answered.

The Turpins were arrested in January after one of their 13 children escaped from the home and contacted authorities. According to the 17-year-old, she and her siblings were being held against their will and couldn’t leave even as adults. She alerted police that they had been malnourished, chained to their beds and other furniture, and forbidden from leaving the house.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police arrived to find that it was true — the Turpins’ offpsring ranged in age from two to 29 years old, but all were filthy, starved and downtrodden. The parents were arrested and hit with dozens of charges each, including several counts of torture, child abuse or neglect, abuse of a dependent adult and false imprisonment. In addition, 56-year-old David Turpin was charged with one count of lewd act on a child under the age of 14 by force, fear or duress, and 49-year-old Louise Turpin got an additional charge of assault.

Each of the now-infamous parents could face 94 years in prison if they’re convicted, though both have pleaded not guilty to all of their respective charges. Their attorneys have often reminded people that the Turpins are to be presumed innocent unless proven guilty, as the case has become such a sensation.

Still, many of the horrifying revelations to come out of the aptly named “House of Horrors” have only left more questions in their wake. Here’s a look at some of the biggest questions left to be answered in the Turpins’ case.

How was the Abuse Covered up?

The fact that makes the Turpin case so inherently fascinating is that the alleged crimes were covered up for so many years before January. Many people can hardly imagine having 13 children at once, much less keeping them all in the house at all times.

So far, Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin has offered only a few fragmented answers as to how he believes the Turpins got away with their alleged scheme.

“It appears no one noticed what was happening,” he told PEOPLE.

He also explained that the family kept to a generally nocturnal schedule, which helped with their low profile.

What did the Turpin Children do During Captivity?

Many people have also wondered what the Turpin children were up to while the were allegedly held captive. According to their own reports, the children were not tied or chained up at all times — only as a form of punishment. While the family reportedly had a heavy focus on chores, there couldn’t have been enough to keep 13 children busy all day every day.

“About the only thing the children were allowed to do while chained up or in their rooms was to write in journals,” Hestrin said, giving some hint at what day to day life was like for the children.

Why Might Have David and Louise Done This to Their Children?

The motive of the two accused parents is perhaps the most confusing part of the Turpin case. Authorities believe that their allegedly abusive tendencies became worse and worse over time, but they have yet to offer any simple or unified explanation for the whole lifestyle.

“I don’t know that I can answer that completely,” Hestrin said when asked about a motive back in January. “As a prosecutor, there are cases that stick with you, that haunt you … sometimes in this business we’re faced with looking at human depravity and that’s what we are looking at here.”

Hestrin also said that he had no evidence of religious extremism or cult-like activity — although the children were reportedly required to refer to their parents as “mother” and “father” to more closely mimic the language of the bible.

Louise’s brother, Billy Lambert, told PEOPLE that she had met David at church, and they had essentially run away together. He believed his sister was always fixated on having a massive family at any cost.

“She had mentioned the Kate Plus 8 show, that it was a cool reality show,” he said. “I think deep down that is what she wanted [a big family].”

What is the Nature of David Turpin’s Additional sex Crime Charge?

David Turpin’s singular charge of lewd act on a child is one of the most mysterious and potentially sinister elements of the case. So far, authorities haven’t had much to say on the matter, but Hestrin suggested that more information may be one the way. He pointed to the journals the children constantly wrote as a source.

“We now have recovered those journals — hundreds of them — and we are combing through them for evidence.”

Will There be More Charges?

The Turpin parents got a litany of charges upon their arrest on January 18. More were added toward the end of February as the investigation continued. Hestrin todl reporters that his staff hasn’t ruled out the possibility of more — especially if they find compelling accounts in the childrens’ journals.

“If our investigation uncovers more crime, we will file more charges,” he said simply.

Why Wasn’t the Family Discovered After the Failed Escape Attempt in Texas?

The Turpins lived for many years in Rio Vista, Texas, where they reportedly had one of their closest calls with being exposed. Pictures of their Texas home and accounts from their former neighbors left many wondering how they made it through that escape attempt and their subsequent move to California.

“One of the girls escaped and I was always told that the police returned her,” recalled former neighbor Rick Vinyard. “One of the girls did try to run away. It was probably three or four years after they moved in.”

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services told PEOPLE that the event simply wasn’t enough to go on.

“We researched thoroughly and we didn’t have any reports,” they said.

What did the Neighbors Think?

While the Texas saga was a fascinatingg part of the story, many were even more preoccupied with the more recent neighbors in Perris, California. After reading the Turpins’ story, they thought there must have been some red flags, but neighbors told PEOPLE they had no reason to suspect any abuse at the Turpin house.

“They were a little odd, but I didn’t see anything to call authorities for,” said Wendy Martinez.

“We said, ‘Oh, the decorations look so nice,’ and they froze,” added Kimberly Milligan. “Like when young children want to divert a threat they think they can pretend to be invisible. … That was the last time the family put out Christmas lights.”

What Will Happen to the Adult Turpin Siblings now?

Seven of the Turpin siblings are over the age of 18. They reportedly had a slower road to recovery than their younger counterparts, taking a prolonged stay in the hospital and getting acclimated to freedom and choice. They are now living together in an undisclosed location in California. Those working with the siblings have said that all seven are intent on getting a true education and pursuing college.

What Will Happen to the Underage Turpin Siblings now?

After their parents’ arrest, the six underage Turpin children were divided into two separate foster homes, though they were allowed to keep in touch through Skype and other services. In April, Louise’s siblings told In Touch Weekly that they were hoping to get the chance to adopt the children.

“I want to. I’m at the point where I feel like I can help, so I would like to,” Billy Lambert. “I think if we can keep them in the family and help them grow as a kid into an adult that would be great.”

However, her sister Teresa Robinette seemed less hopeful. She herself reportedly has five children.

“Me and my brother Billy were going try to adopt ourselves, just the younger ones, but we knew there was no way we were going to be able to take them on,” Teresa, said. “My main hope is that we can somehow, even if my brother and I are not able to adopt the kids, my main hope is just to be able to see my nieces and nephews as often as possible… That we get to have the relationship with my nieces and nephews that we’ve been wanting to have with them since the beginning.”