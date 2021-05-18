Burger King Revives Classic Menu Item After 10 Years

✖

Burger King is going the nostalgia route with its latest addition to the menu, announcing Monday it would be bringing back its crown-shaped chicken nuggets a decade after they were scrapped from the menu. The menu item has been a fan favorite since they debuted, with the 2011 shelving of the shaped nuggets sparking a petition for its return that garnered more than 2,200 signatures.

Even the chain restaurant's Twitter account has taken up the crown-shaped chicken nuggets mantle over the years, teasing fans about their possible return in April of this year with a cheeky poll. The fan-favorite nuggets, made with white meat chicken and coated in a crispy layer of homestyle seasoned breading, are now being sold at 25 locations around Miami, Florida for a limited time at a price point of $1.49 for a meal containing 10 nuggets, as per CNN.

There's hope for Burger King fans all around the country, however, as the restaurant also teased that nugget lovers should "stay tuned for additional information regarding a potential nationwide launch." Until that announcement comes, however, here are the Miami, Florida locations you can snag yourself some crown-shaped nuggets until they're available for everyone in the U.S.:

3051 Coral Way

1910 N. E. 163rd Street

7070 Bird Road

13201 South Dixie Highway

11595 S. W. 40th Street

10710 S.W. 72nd Street

955 S. W. 107 Avenue

701 N. W. 37th Avenue

8770 Mills Drive

20505 Old Cutler Road

11200 S. W. 137th Avenue

16025 South Dixie Highway

16730 S.W. 88th St.

13704 S.W. 56th Street

Burger King isn't the only fast-food restaurant making a play for nostalgia. Last year, McDonald's introduced their spicy chicken McNuggets — the first new flavor marketed in the U.S. since 1983 — and in February reintroduced the popular Hi-C Orange Lavaburst drink to the menu. The fan-favorite orange drink was first debuted on McDonald's menus in 1955 and became synonymous with the restaurant until 2017 when fans were upset by its abrupt removal and replacement with Sprite Tropic Berry.

While the February rollout for Hi-C Orange Lavaburst was initially a limited release, the restaurant promised it would be available nationwide by June, even introducing a Hi-C Orange tracker at McdFinder.com. The tracker allows people to check on the closest McDonald's to them serving the iconic beverage by entering their zip code before showing them the drink's availability on a map.