Burger King Reveals Wild Social Distancing Crowns, and Twitter Sounds Off

Burger King has a bold new plan to enforce social distancing, but some customers aren't impressed. The fast food chain debuted a massive cardboard crown on Twitter on Tuesday — like the ones the restaurant has given away for years, except with six-foot diameter. Or, as Burger King's Twitter account put it: "distancing, but make it fashion."

The crowns were not just a social media stunt — select Burger King locations in Germany are now offering the "social distance crowns" for free to paying customers. A company representative told reporters from Business Insider that the idea was supposed to be a "fun and playful" way to promote social distancing. Many people online agreed, replying that they hoped to get a crown of their own soon. Others criticized the over-sized promotion for one reason or another.

distancing, but make it fashion pic.twitter.com/lVn1No5Jwq — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 22, 2020

"We wanted to reinforce the rules of high safety and hygiene standards that the BK restaurants are following," the Burger King rep said. So far, the crowns have not been made available at any U.S. locations, and it is not clear if they will be. Some Americans are hoping they will so that they can get their hands on one, with some even hoping to hand them out as gag gifts to loved ones who are not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously enough.

Others criticized the crowns, saying that the coronavirus pandemic has been politicized, and is either being taken too seriously or not seriously enough. Meanwhile, some argued taht the crowns are a waste of paper, and of employees' precious time and energy during this crisis. Finally, some sticklers even pointed out that the crowns would not really "work" unless both people were wearing them and were about the same height.

Here is a look at how Twitter has responded to Burger King's social distance crowns.