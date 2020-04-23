McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's and More Restaurants Offering Free Meals, Deals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep many citizens quarantined, many restaurants such as McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's are offering free meals and other deals to customers. Much of the nation has been under social distancing guidelines for nearly two months, which has led to a number of food businesses closing down their dinning rooms. However, at lot of those same business are still offering pick-up or delivery options. Understandably, with many people being at home for 90 percent of their time, the number of take-out and delivery orders has been growing. Furthermore, while some people still get out to go to the grocery store, occasionally it is nice to have someone else do the cooking. That's where this great list, first shared by Good Housekeeping comes in. It features a number of delicious restaurants that have some enticing offers to help customers decide what to chow down on. While most of the offers below are know to be available nationwide, customers should call ahead to see of their local restaurants are offering them. Additionally, customers will want to make sure they confirm new business hours with the restaurants, as many have changed during this time. Scroll down to check out the deals!

McDonald's: From April 22 through May 5, healthcare workers and first responders can get a free breakfast, lunch, or dinner "Thank You Meal" by showing their badge. Order McDelivery® on Uber Eats or DoorDash. Select locations are giving free meals to kids. Call your local chain to get more information. Burger King: Orders $10 and up are eligible for free delivery, depending on location. Wendy's: All orders $10 are eligible for free delivery on Grubhub and Postmates. Taco Bell: Get free Grubhub delivery on all orders over $12.

KFC: Now through April 26, all orders come with free delivery. With Grubhub delivery orders, you can select the option for contact-free delivery at checkout. Boston Market: All online and app orders come with free delivery. Get a free cookie when you join Boston Market's Rotisserie Rewards program. Buffalo Wild Wings: Get BOGO traditional wings on Tuesdays, and BOGO boneless wings on Thursdays. All orders placed online and through the app are eligible for free delivery. 7-Eleven: Get free delivery on orders placed through the 7NOW delivery app.

The Cheesecake Factory: From now through May 10, get a bonus $10 e-gift card with every $50 gift card purchase. Chili's: Free delivery on all orders over $15. Guests in California and Tennessee can also order $5 Presidente Margaritas® and $7 Patron Margaritas for curbside pickup and delivery. Chipotle: All orders $10 and over are eligible for free delivery. Now through May 31, purchase a Healthcare Heroes egift card to support healthcare workers on the frontlines, and they'll match and donate 10% to Direct Relief. 99 Restaurant and Pub: Now through April 26, use code HERE4YOU online for 20% off to-go orders.

Cracker Barrel: Free, contactless delivery on all orders over $5. Cumberland Farms: Healthcare professionals get a free cup of hot or iced coffee in any size. Del Taco: All orders are eligible for contact-free delivery on Grubhub, Postmates, and Doordash. Download the app or sign up for eclub to get 2 free Del Tacos. Red Lobster: All orders are eligible for free touchless delivery.

Dunkin': Every Friday through April 24, DD Perks members get a free donut of their choice when purchasing any beverage. Now through April 19, get free delivery on Grubhub deliveries of $10 or more. IHOP: Use code IHOP20 at checkout to get 20% off your first online order. Free delivery with no minimum required. Jersey Mike's: Get free delivery on all orders placed through the app until further notice. Saladworks: Get a $5 gift card with a purchase of $20 or more. All orders come with free delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats, and score $4 off $20 orders on Grubhub.

Denny's: Now until April 30, get $5 off orders of $20 or more, and free delivery. Krispy Kreme: Every Monday from March 30 to May 6, health care workers get free dozens of Original Glazed®Doughnuts. Beginning March 28, on Saturdays, Krispy Kreme will add one free order of a dozen Original Glazed® Doughnuts to every pick-up, drive-thru, and delivery order that includes a full price dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts or more. &pizza: All health care workers and hospital staff get a free pizza with a valid hospital ID or texting 200-03 #HERO for free delivery. Paris Baguette: All Manhattan locations giving away free coffee to medical professionals, NYPD officers, and FDNY firefighters when in uniform or showing valid ID.

Little Caesars: Free delivery for online orders over $10. Also, beginning April 13, customers can "Pie it Forward" by donating a pizza to their nearby hospitals, police, and fire departments during checkout online or the Little Caesars app. O'Charley's: Get the Bacon Cheddar Burger, Classic Cheeseburger, or Hamburger with fries for $5. All orders eligible for free delivery. Olive Garden: Two meals for the price of one with "Buy One, Take One" promotion. Price is $12.99. Free, no-contact delivery available on orders with $40 minimum. Panera Bread: $29 Family Feast. Comes with two half sandwiches, two kid sandwiches, one salad, one family-size mac and cheese, and one whole French baguette.