Burger King Offering $1 Milkshakes

Burger King is hoping to attract more customers who need something cooler to drink during a break from 2020 chaos by offering its milkshakes in a smaller size and with a smaller price tag. The new, 9-oz. miniature milkshakes will cost just $1 and are available in vanilla, chocolate and strawberry. They are also topped with sweet whipped cream.

The fast-food chain first teased the mini milkshakes with its trademark wit on Twitter. "Why are there so many people on our yard?" the chain tweeted, referencing the Kelis song "Milkshake." On Monday, they provided an answer. "oh, right. get Mini Shakes for just $1 at BK," the tweet reads. The new sizes are already available at participating restaurants in the U.S.

oh, right. get Mini Shakes for just $1 at BK. *at part. U.S. restaurants. https://t.co/pAjIlP0Gzo — Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 6, 2020

This is not the only new addition at Burger King locations this summer. Following the successful launch of Impossible Burgers at Burger Kings, the chain will now offer the Impossible Croissan'wich, which includes a plant-based sausage on a flaky croissant. "This new menu item makes Burger King the first national restaurant to offer Impossible Sausage Made From Plants on a breakfast sandwich," the company said in a statement last month, reports PEOPLE. "The all-new, limited-time-only Impossible Croissan’wich features a toasted flaky croissant, fluffy eggs, melted American cheese and a seasoned sausage made from plants from Impossible Foods."

Burger King also has several new offers on the BK app. Users can order buy-one-get-one-free Whoppers, a deal that is "not expiring soon," a representative told Thrillist. First-time app users can also get a free Whopper with any purchase through July 13. There is also a BOGO deal for Crispy Chicken Sandwiches and a free Impossible Crosissan'wich with a $1 purchase. These deals are available for pick-up, drive-thru and delivery.

While Burger King is making its menu bigger, its rival McDonald's did the opposite during the coronavirus pandemic. McDonald's cut back on some menu items to streamline operations while they could not have their dining rooms open and kitchens were short-staffed. Last month, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski told investors some items will be brought back, but not all. He said it was "unlikely" that the menu would go back to the way it was before the virus any time soon. "But I think that it’s equally unlikely that we’ll stay with the current menu because the customer is looking for a broader array of menu items than what we currently have," he said, reports CNBC.