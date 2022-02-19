Burger King’s Latest Monster Burger Has a Name to Fit

Burger King aims to be a formidable contender in the world of fast food, with global favorites popping up all over and sparking dreams of tastes you can’t get right down the street. The latest burger creation is one of those items, dropping for a limited time in Japanese restaurants while mocking the rest of the world.

The King Yeti Super One Pound Beef Burger might sound like a Dragon Ball character, but it is also a cheesy, meaty take on Burger King’s trademark sandwiches that demands to be taken seriously.

The burger is four beef patties, six fresh onion slices, six slices of Gouda cheese and a Caesar sauce drizzled within crafted with a blend of Parmesan and Camembert cheeses. All between a toasted sesame seed bun. If it sounds like a heart attack waiting to pounce, take solace in the fact that you were taken down by meat bliss.

It is still Burger King, however. That means don’t walk into this expecting an artisan, haute cuisine experience. But for its realm, the King Yeti is right up there with the competition. The price tag could be a sticking point for many, clocking in at 1,750 Yen or $15.21 for just the sandwich. A combo goes up to $17.00.

The sandwich is available for a limited time only, going on sale on Feb. 18 at restaurants in the Asian country, lasting through March 3, 2022. And for folks outside of Japan, don’t expect it to make a major splash stateside any time soon.

That doesn’t mean burger fans are entirely out of luck. You can still craft your own using Burger King’s “have it your way” philosophy. If that doesn’t cut it, you can always make your own version at home. Cheese it up and go wild, perhaps a Duke Yeti or Tsar Yeti.

If it does end up in U.S. stores, hopefully, Burger King keeps the name intact. Too many companies want to change horses in mid-stream or continue digging deeper despite having struck oil. King Yeti denotes a power that other burger chains can’t handle. Slap it on a t-shirt and stickers, turn it into an event and try to challenge people to “tame the Yeti.”