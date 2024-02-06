Burger King Giving Away $1 Million Prize

Your next Whopper could come with a hefty side of $1 million. Burger King has officially opened its Million Dollar Whopper Contest, giving fans the chance to take home a massive prize and make fast food history all in one-go by submitting the ingredients for their dream Whopper sandwich.

First debuting on the menu back in 1957, The Whopper boasts a quarter pound of savory flame-grilled beef that is topped with juicy tomatoes, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a soft sesame seed bun. In the decades since its debut, the famed burger has become one of the most iconic fast food items, on the same tier as the McDonald's Big Mac. In recent years, though, Burger King has introduced new variations of the Whopper, with BK saying the Whopper currently offers more than 200,000 possible customized combinations, and now the beloved fast food chain is calling all fanatics to create the newest innovation, marking the very first time BK has put "the sandwich in the hands (and creativity) of its Guests."

(Photo: Burger King)

"Burger King is all about Having It Your Way, and this contest is a true embodiment of that. More than 50% of Guests customize their Whopper sandwich, and now, the possibilities of what those customizations include are endless, Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release. "And, whether or not your Whopper ends up in restaurants nationwide, we're giving Guests the opportunity to experience and share their creation using the power of A.I. technology."

Burger King fans can submit their Whopper creations by visiting BK.com/MDW or the BK App using their free Royal Perks account. Guests simply need to follow the prompts to submit their Whopper sandwich concept, which can feature up to eight toppings. Per BK, "after submitting their Million Dollar Whopper idea contest entry, with the power of artificial intelligence (A.I.), they will receive a preview A.I. version of their flame-grilled creation, to which they can then add a personalized A.I. generated-jingle, and a thematic background. The final image or video can then be shared across their social media platforms." Submissions are open from now through Sunday, March 17.

After the submission period closes, BK says that later this year, three fan creations will be selected by the contest judges. Those three finalists will then be invited to Burger King headquarters in Miami, "here they will have the opportunity to refine their concepts before they appear on menus nationwide for a limited time later this year." After that, the fate of the new Whoppers will be in guests' hands, as they will have the opportunity vote on their favorite Million Dollar Whopper. The winner of the vote will take home the $1 million prize.