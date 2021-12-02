Burger King Selling Iconic Menu Item for Just 37 Cents This Weekend

Ordering one of Burger King’s most iconic menu items just got a lot cheaper. The beloved fast-food chain has marked down the price of the Whopper, the restaurant chain’s signature hamburger, to just 37 cents, and it’s all for a good reason – the Whopper is turning 64!

The fan-favorite sandwich features a quarter pound f savory flame-grilled beef that is topped with juicy tomatoes, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a soft sesame seed bun. The sandwich first debuted on menus back in 1957, meaning 2021 marks its 64th anniversary. To celebrate the milestone, according to PEOPLE, customers headed to Burger King this weekend will be able to order the Whopper for just 37 cents, a nod to the burger’s original price.

The anniversary promotion is ongoing this weekend only from Saturday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 4. There is a bit of catch, though, as scoring the deal requires you to be a Burger King Royal Perks member, something that is thankfully free to sign up for. The 37 cent Whopper deal can only be used once. The Burger King Royal Perks loyalty program is relatively new, having only launched in February of this year. Said to be for “Burger King super-fans,” the digital program allows customers to earn rewards for every dollar spent. Every $1 spent will earn 10 “crowns,” and once a certain number of crowns is reached, they can be redeemed for free menu items and more. Additionally, Burger King Royal Perks members can earn double points during their birth month and will be given the option to upsize one drink, fries, or hash brown order per day.

“It feels like we’ve just accepted what brands have told us is possible with loyalty programs over the years, so as we started working on Royal Perks, it was easy, let’s do what the others don’t, Ellie Doty, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King, North America, said in a press release at the time. “To make sure we get it right, we’re testing, learning and solving this year.”

As fans head to Burger King this weekend to order the discounted Whopper, they may want to have some other menu items on their radar. In November, the chain brought back the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich earlier this month. BK also introduced its own traditional chicken sandwiches, the Ch’King, which launched over the summer. Burger King is also said to be testing the Peppercorn King and Peppercorn King Double in Canada.