Burger King Launching Another Flavorful New Chicken Sandwich

Burger King's chicken sandwich lineup continues to expand, even in Canada. The new Pesto Chicken Sandwich will be available to Burger King Canada fans for a limited time. U.S. consumers weren't completely forgotten though, as the BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich line launched nationwide this month.

The Pesto Chicken Club Sandwich includes a crispy chicken breast piece, topped with melty mozzarella cheese, bacon, garlicky basil, and parmesan pesto aioli on a classic potato bun, reports Canadify. Customers can also get the Spicy Pesto Chicken Club Sandwich, which adds spicy breading to the chicken breast piece. Prices vary across the country, but you can get the sandwiches themselves for CAN$9.99 or as part of a medium combo with fries and a drink for CAN$12.99. The sandwiches will be available for a limited time at participating locations.

These new sandwiches are the latest chicken offerings added to the Burger King Canada menu. In July, the company added Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets, which are as spicy as they sound. These were previously tested in U.S. locations last year. They will only be available in Canada until Oct. 17.

"We know our Canadian Guests love spice, so we're thrilled to be expanding our spicy menu line-up with Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets," Matt Wright, General Manager of Burger King Canada, said in a statement. "We're giving new meaning to the launch of a 'hot' new menu item with these nuggets, made from one of the world's hottest peppers."

Spicy is a big theme with Burger King Canada's latest additions. Earlier this month, the chain added the Chipotle Original Chicken Sandwich to the menu. It includes spicy chipotle sauce and is one of the items on the new 2 for $8 Mix n' Match sandwich list. The other items on the list are the Whopper Sandwich, Original Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Original Chicken Sandwich, Big Fish Sandwich, and Spicy Big Fish Sandwich.

Earlier this week, Burger King U.S. added the BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to its menu. These four sandwiches were tested in New York City and Virginia in May, but sources told Chew Boom they will finally be available nationwide. The sandwich is available in the Classic, Spicy, Bacon & Swiss Cheese, and Southern BBQ varieties. Burger King is also home to the Ch'King Sandwich, which earned rave reviews from fast food fans. Burger King is owned by Restaurant Brands International, which also owns Popeyes, Tim Hortons, and Firehouse Subs.