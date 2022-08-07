Burger King Releasing New Chicken Sandwiches

Burger King is adding a new lineup of chicken sandwiches to menus nationwide, following a limited test earlier this year. The BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches will join the current Ch'Kin Sandwiches already on the menu. The news came a few days after Restaurant Brands International, Burker King's parent company, reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

The Classic, Spicy, Bacon & Swiss Cheese, and Southern BBQ BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches were tested in New York City and Virginia in May. Sources told Chew Boom that they will be available nationwide this month. They arrive over a year after the hand-breaded Ch'King Sandwich finally debuted at Burger King restaurants in June 2021.

The BK Bacon and Swiss Cheese Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich include a crispy white meat breast fillet topped with savory sauce, creamy swiss cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes on a potato bun. The BK Southern BBQ Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich trades in the savory sauce for southern-spiced BBQ sauce and adds caramelized onions and melty cheese. The Classic BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich includes savory sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes on a toasted potato bun. The BK Spice Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich includes everything in the classic sandwich, but the white meat breast fillet is coasted with a triple pepper spicy glaze.

After Popeyes kicked off the chicken sandwich war in 2019, Burger King was a little late to the game, even though both chains are owned by Restaurant Brands international. Burger King's basic chicken sandwich is the Ch'King Sandwich, which joined the nationwide menu after two years of development. Although the sandwich is about $1 more than Popeyes on average, Burger King's sandwich earned rave reviews. There is also a Deluxe Ch'King Sandwich available, with lettuce and tomato joining the chicken filet.

On Thursday, Restaurant Brands International beat Wall Street expectations with its 2022 second-quarter earnings report, according to CNBC. The company's success was fueled by Burger King's international sales and Tim Hortons' recovery in Canada. Net sales for the quarter climbed to $1.64 billion passing the $1.57 billion expected. Global same-store sales across the company's brand climbed 9%. The company's portfolio also includes Firehouse Subs, which it acquired for $1 billion last year.

However, the company had to raise menu prices due to rising food and freight costs. "We've been very making sure that any price increases that we take, we're taking with [the] consumer in mind and ensuring that we don't get too far ahead of them," CEO Jose Cil told analysts.