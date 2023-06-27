Burger King Brings Back Fan-Favorite Sandwich

Burger King may be best known for the Whopper, but it is another sandwich that is currently garnering plenty of attention. The Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich is officially back on the Burger King menu just months after it first debuted in 2022, but fans will have to act fast, as the sandwich will only be available for a limited time.

A relatively new menu item, the Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich features a crispy-fried chicken breast filet, which is topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, which Brand Eating said in a previous review "added a bit of richness and creaminess to the sandwich." The outlet added that "the chicken was moist inside but not juicy" and the marinara sauce "offered a slightly seasoned, sweet and tangy stewed tomato flavor." Those ingredients are then sandwiched between a toasted potato bun, which offers "a slightly richer flavor versus your regular fast food burger bun and a moister, softer texture."

"Overall, Burger King's Italian Royal Crispy Chicken was nice enough and comparable to the chain's previous Italian chicken sandwiches although it could use a tad more cheese or have some parmesan sprinkled in for an additional flavor note," Brand Eating wrote of the sandwich. "Compared to Wendy's current chicken parmesan-type sandwich, it's more flavorful due to the extra sauce but the Wendy's version offers better textures and better cheese."

Now back on menus for a limited time, prices BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich varies, but Chew Boom reported that it was available at their local Burger King restaurant for $5.49. Meanwhile, Brand Eating said they saw it going for $6.09.

The Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich is not the only menu item to return to Burger King this year. Back in January, the fast food chain brought back the Quad BK Stacker, which features four beef patties, four slices of American cheese, bacon, and a special Stacker Sause all between a single sesame seed bun. The Quad BK Stacker was part of the BK Stacker menu, which has been in and out of Burger Kings since 2006 and also includes the Triple BK Stacker. Just like the Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Quad BK Stacker was only back on menus at participating Burger King locations for a limited time.