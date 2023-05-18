Burger King Now Selling Red Whoppers

In conjunction with the premiere of the highly-anticipated release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Burger King has introduced the red whopper. Now through June 21, customers at select locations will be able to purchase the specialty menu item, which features a red bun with black sesame seeds. The whopper draws inspiration from the suit Miles Morales wears in the film, which will be released in theaters on June 2. "Like the infinite number of universes that can be explored in the next installment of the award-winning Spider-Man franchise, Burger King fans can discover new and exciting ways to customize the 'Spider-Verse' menu items," Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer at Burger King North America said a press release, as reported by USA Today. In addition to the burger, customers can also purchase the"Spider-Verse" sundae. The ice cream is topped with black and red chocolate candies.

There are more special treats. Burger King announced that the Spider-Verse will also take over select restaurants in New York City, France, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, and other locations for the partnership. Customers can enjoy interactive designs that "place guests and fans inside the action-packed 'Spider-Verse,'" the news release added.

The limited-edition menu item comes amid reports that the fast food chain will close 400 U.S. locations. TODAY reports the closures are a result of Q1 reports. Thus far, 124 Burger Kings have already closed this year, bringing the total number in the country to under 7,000. Despite the closures, the chain saw an increase in sales of 8.7% in the U.S.

The New York Post reports Burger King has been up against fierce competition in recent years. Their biggest competitors include McDonald's and Chipotle. In addition to the rise in sales in the U.S., the report notes that Burger King's global comparable sales rose nearly 10% in the March quarter.