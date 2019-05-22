Burger King Brings Back the Chicken Parm Sandwich

Burger King is bringing back one fan-favorite item to the menu with a twist.

The beloved fast food chain and home of the Whopper announced on Thursday, May 16 that customers headed through its doors or rolling through the drive thru would be able to sink their teeth into the Chicken Parmesan Sandwich.

“in the mood for italian(ish)?” the fast food chain asked its followers. “the Chicken Parmesan Sandwich is now at Burger King.”

First introduced back in July of 2017 following a brief test run in select markets, the Chicken Parmesan Sandwich is making its return with a fresh twist, as it comes in three different varieties: Spicy Crispy Chicken, Crispy Chicken, or Grilled Chicken.

The rest of the sandwich remains the same, boasting a 100 percent white meat chicken fillet that is “carefully topped with Italian-style marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and shaved parmesan cheese all on a toasted potato bun.”

News of its return after a years-long absence was met with applause from fans.

“Thanks for bringing back the Chicken Parmesan!” one fan wrote. “Please make it a STAPLE of your menu year round. Signed, Everyone with taste buds.”

“Burger King chicken parm sandwich is back and i am so happy” another fan of the sandwich penned.

The Chicken Parmesan Sandwich had initially launched in July of 2017 with the help of Jersey Shore stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Vinny Guadagnino, who reunited for a special ad.

The sandwich is currently available at Burger King locations nationwide, though it is only set for a limited-time run. It is unclear if the sandwich’s popularity will give it any shot of one day earning a permanent spot on the menu.

The Chicken Parmesan Sandwich’s re-introduction follows on the heels of the re-introduction of Burger King’s Cheesy Tots, which made their way back to menus in March, this time boasting a bacon-y twist.

The limited-time only menu item, aptly dubbed Bacon Cheesy Tots, featured melted cheese potato bites with smoky bacon bits, covered in a crunchy bread crumb coating. They were served “hot and crispy with your order.”