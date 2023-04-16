Build-a-Bear Now Selling RuPaul-Inspired Stuffed Animal

Build-a-Bear has a new furry friend for customers to buy. Drag icon RuPaul (real name RuPaul Charles) icon has a new collaboration with the store. The collab comes at a historical moment, as politicians and conservatives seek to erase drag queens and culture with new laws. The Bearcave collection houses mature collaborations from the brand, the RuPaul Drag Race creator's bear joins the line that has already had successful partnerships with brands like Black Panther, Star Wars, and Ted Lasso. EBONY Magazine is one outlet to report on the collab.

And the new bear won't be omitted from anything RuPaul is known for. Brown in color, the bear is equipped with a platinum blonde wig, make-up, and a gold sequin gown, and gold pump heels. The total look is something RuPaul is known for. RuPaul took to Instagram to share a video of unboxing the bear and sharing the excitement. "I feel like a proud parent," Ru laughed. "I think everyone's gonna love this. Gorgeous!" The bear is a collector's item and is available to purchase online only as a solo bear, or a complete gift set. The bear is $56, and the gift set is $62.

The teddy bear's design is inspired by lyrics from RuPaul's "Cover Girl." Per a description of the bear, it reads: "Cover BEAR! Put the fur in your walk. Head to paw, let your whole body talk."

Build-a-Bear was founded in 1997 in St. Louis, Missouri. The brand is known for its interactive shopping experience. Customers choose a bear, stuff the animal of their choice and tailor it with scents, sounds, outfits, and accessories. Bears also receive a birth certificate, and a heart sewn into the seam. The shop also has a medical facility, where any "injured" bear can be dropped off for healing and stitching.