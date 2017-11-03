‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Star Avoids Jail for Crime

A Britain’s Got Talent star who admitted to making indecent images of children has been spared jail.

Leroy Bailey, 36, of Coventry and a former member of dance group Kombat Breakers that appeared on the debut season of Britain’s Got Talent, recorded indecent images of children on his phone between January 1, 2014 and April 3, 2016, The Sun reported. Bailey claimed that the images were “not sexual.”

“My motive was not sexual but I recognize motive is not taken into consideration,” Bailey said in the court plea.

He pleaded guilty to making two category C films, which is defined as showing children in naked or indecent poses. One of the videos shows a man “clutching his groin and buttocks” in the presence of children. Another video features two boys, one of whom is under the age of 18, partially nude.

“You should have known what you were doing was seriously wrong,” Recorder David Herbert said. “You need to learn the boundaries of what is acceptable. You would have seen these as being sexual images and for that reason in my view you do pose a risk to boys under 18 years old.”

Bailey appeared at Warwick County Court on Friday, where he was served a three-year community order that requires that he complete a sex offender program and 40 days of rehabilitation. The former dance star denied other charges related to six movies and ten still images that spanned across all three levels of seriousness. The charges were ordered to lie on file.