Bread Recalls Hit the US Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature’s Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.

Flowers Foods recalled about 3,000 loaves of Nature’s Own Honey Wheat bread sold in six states due to undeclared milk used in the loves. The recall comes after Flowers Foods received reports that loaves of Nature’s Own Butterbread were packed in Honey Wheat packaging. While Honey Wheat bread does not include milk as an ingredient, so its packaging does not list milk as an ingredient. No illnesses or incidents related to the mistake have been reported yet. However, consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to milk can have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume the bread.

The Honey Wheat loaves in the wrong packaging were distributed to retailers in Arizona; Colorado; New Mexico; Wyoming; the cities of Blythe, Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, El Centro, Needles, and Westmoreland in California; Laughlin, Nevada; and to a distributor in California that serves Mexico. The bred has a blue or yellow tie, with a “Best If Used By” date of 12-26-2021. The product codes 128 346 03:00 through 128 346 05:00 are printed on the packages, according to the FDA.

Consumers should throw out the product or return it to the point of purchase. You can contact Flowers Foods’ customer service at 1-866-245-8921 and FlowersFoods.com/contact/consumers.

Bosket Bread Company recalled 54 units of 15 different break products because they may contain undeclared soy, wheat, milk, sesame, or egg. The affected products were sent to Dan’s Food Market, Sage Mt. Foods, and Rhubarb Market in Leavenworth, Washington and Wenatchee, Washington. The last date of distribution is Dec. 15. The products all have a six-day shelflife if kept at room temperature. The full list of Bosket Bread products being recalled is available on the FDA’s website. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to the above listed ingredients should not consume the products. They should return the bread to where they bought it or dispose of the bread. You can also contact Bosket Bread at (509) 433-0016 and sales@bosketbread.com.

