New Critical Meat Recall Affects 10,000 Pounds of Product Due to Bacterial Contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service just announced a massive recall on meat products that shoppers will want to pay attention to. It applies to Smithfield ready-to-eat pepperoni products, which could be contaminated with Bacillus cereus – a bacterial pathogen. This impacts almost 11,000 pounds of pepperoni, and joins a surprising list of recent meat recalls in the U.S.

Smithfield published its official recall on Tuesday for 10,990 pounds of ready-to-eat pepperoni products all across the nation. The recall specifically applies to 8-ounce shrink-wrapped packages of unsliced pepperoni labeled “Margherita PEPPERONI,” which was packaged on June 17, 2021. The lot code of the recalled meat is P1931C, and the “use by date” on the package is 12-14-21. The packages should also have the establishment number “EST. 19” inside of the USDA mark of inspection. Experts are urging Americans tocheck their pantries and refrigerators and to inform their friends, relatives and neighbors.

The potential contamination was first detected by the Department of Defense during a routine test. It informed the FSIS, which then notified Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. The company urges consumers with questions to contact its hotline by phone at 844-342-2596. The USDA can also be reached via live chat online, via email at MPHotline@usda.gov or via phone at 1-800-MPHotline.

Bacillus cereus is a bacterium found in soil, vegetables and in raw and processed foods. It can lead to diarrhea, vomiting and other gastrointestinal issues when ingested. According to the FSIS, people with compromised immune systems are particularly at risk. Symptoms can begin to show within hours of consuming infected products.

So far, the Smithfield recall has not been linked to any adverse reactions or known cases of Bacillus cereus infection. The company notes that, while it is conducting the recall, consumers who suspect they have been impacted should call their healthcare provider first and foremost. The FSIS says that treatment for Bacillus cereus infection typically includes antibiotics and “vigorous rehydration.”

This recall comes hot on the heels of an even bigger one by Alexander & Hornung. Earlier this month, the company recalled nearly a quarter-million pounds of pork meat due to possible contamination with Listeria. That recall was expanded this week to include over 2.3 million pounds of pork, urging shoppers to check their refrigerators and freezers. For more information on these and other recalls, visit the USDA’s website.