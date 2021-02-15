Brayden Smith, Final 5-Game 'Jeopardy!' Winner of Alex Trebek Era, Cause of Death Confirmed

✖

Brayden Smith, a five-time Jeopardy! winner, passed away last week at the age of 24. Now a local CBS station in Las Vegas has provided the cause of death. Smith reportedly underwent surgery for an undisclosed condition in the days prior to his death.

News station KLAS reported that "Billy Buzzsaw" spent time at a Southern Nevada hospital prior to his death, citing family sources. The outlet did not specify the nature of the illness or the surgery. Smith’s mother Debbie announced her son’s death on Friday. She also thanked people for the support. "The outpouring of love for Brayden is overwhelming," Debbie tweeted. "We can’t express how much your beautiful comments are comforting us during this painfully sad time. Thank you."

The Review-Journal did not report a cause of death for the young Jeopardy! champion at the time of his death. The Nevada native was a 2020 graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a degree in economics and he intended to attend law school to become an attorney for the federal government.

Smith is considered to be Alex Trebek's "Last Great Champion." He won more than $100,000 in his five appearances on the show. According to his obituary, Smith was looking forward to competing in the next Tournament of Champions. "Tournament of Champions has been my favorite tournament every year since I was a kid," Smith said. "These people are sort of my trivia idols and to know that I'm gonna be on the same metaphorical and literal stage that they were on is really something special."

The show released a statement following Smith's death, offering condolences to his family. "The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden's family. He will be missed," the statement said.

Prior to his death, Smith conducted an interview with Jeopardy! correspondent Sarah Whitcomb Foss. He spoke about his time on the show and called it a whirlwind. "I just wanted to stay there as long as possible. It's really a great feeling to be on set — to be around smart, nice, warm people," Smith said.

Smith is survived by three brothers and parents Scott and Deborah Smith, as well as his maternal grandparents and paternal grandmother and aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral arrangements are pending, but in the meantime, the family is asking that donations in Smith's memory be made to the Brayden Smith Memorial Fund, "dedicated to furthering the educational aspirations of southern Nevada students."