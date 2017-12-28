Former College Football Star Arrested After Filming Boy in Bathroom

Former Auburn University football star Brad Lester has been arrested on a felony child pornography charge after allegedly using his cellphone to record a boy in the bathroom stall of a restaurant.

Lester, who has more recently been a youth coach, trainer and substitute teacher, spent Christmas in jail after being booked Thursday, Dec. 21, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While he is still being held without bond, his lawyer reportedly filed a motion for him to be released on Tuesday.

According to the AJC report, Lester is alleged to have used his cellphone to secretly film a juvenile male in a bathroom stall at a restaurant in the Dacula, Georgia area. The alleged incident took place on Nov. 6.

Specifics surrounding the incident — including the restaurant’s name and boy’s age — are still unknown, as Georgia law prevents the release of records involving alleged child victims.

The 32-year-old was a running back for Auburn from 2004-2008, scoring 19 touchdowns and rushing for 1689 yards. He briefly played for the Canadian Football League after going undrafted in the 2009 NFL draft and later founded a sports training company for youth athletes.

Lester is also a former substitute teacher with the Gwinnett County public schools system.